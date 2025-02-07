Left Menu

Kerala's Budget 2025-26: Balancing Development and Revenue Boosting

Kerala's 2025-26 budget, presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, aims to balance fiscal responsibility and infrastructure development. It proposes increased taxes on electric and older private vehicles to address a Rs 27,000 crore deficit. The state also focuses on transforming the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board into a revenue-generating entity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:38 IST
Kerala's Budget 2025-26: Balancing Development and Revenue Boosting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government presented its 2025-26 budget without major populist measures, focusing instead on infrastructure and revenue enhancements.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal proposed tax hikes on electric vehicles, vehicles older than 15 years, and land to address a Rs 27,000 crore shortfall.

He highlighted a 70% increase in the state's tax revenue since 2020-21 and plans to boost Kerala's own revenue while reducing fiscal burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025