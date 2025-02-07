Kerala's Budget 2025-26: Balancing Development and Revenue Boosting
Kerala's 2025-26 budget, presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, aims to balance fiscal responsibility and infrastructure development. It proposes increased taxes on electric and older private vehicles to address a Rs 27,000 crore deficit. The state also focuses on transforming the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board into a revenue-generating entity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government presented its 2025-26 budget without major populist measures, focusing instead on infrastructure and revenue enhancements.
Finance Minister K N Balagopal proposed tax hikes on electric vehicles, vehicles older than 15 years, and land to address a Rs 27,000 crore shortfall.
He highlighted a 70% increase in the state's tax revenue since 2020-21 and plans to boost Kerala's own revenue while reducing fiscal burdens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement