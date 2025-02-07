Kerala's Budget 2025-26: Balancing Development and Revenue Boosting

The Kerala government presented its 2025-26 budget without major populist measures, focusing instead on infrastructure and revenue enhancements.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal proposed tax hikes on electric vehicles, vehicles older than 15 years, and land to address a Rs 27,000 crore shortfall.

He highlighted a 70% increase in the state's tax revenue since 2020-21 and plans to boost Kerala's own revenue while reducing fiscal burdens.

