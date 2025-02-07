Fires Ignite Political Controversy at Maha Kumbh Mela

In the wake of two fire incidents at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has fiercely criticized the ruling BJP, alleging the party has metaphorically 'set the Kumbh on fire.' During a media interaction, Yadav pointed fingers at the BJP when discussing the blaze that erupted in the Mela area on Friday morning.

According to Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma, the fire, originating from the ISKCON tent, engulfed around 20-22 surrounding tents, though no injuries or fatalities were reported. Sharma confirmed the situation is now under control, stating that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This latest fire incident follows another blaze last week in an unauthorized tent area at Chatnag Ghat, Prayagraj, where fortunately no one was harmed. Past events at the Maha Kumbh have included a tragic stampede and a fire related to cooking gas cylinders, prompting the UP government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to announce a judicial inquiry into these occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)