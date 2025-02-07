Tensions Rise at Maha Kumbh: Fire Incidents Spark Controversy

Amid heightened tensions at the Maha Kumbh, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has voiced strong allegations against the ruling BJP, claiming that they have set 'Mahakumbh on fire' following recent fire incidents.

In response to a fire outbreak at the Mela Kshetra, which resulted in 20-22 tents being engulfed in flames, Yadav criticized the BJP in a brief conversation with the press. Fortunately, officials have confirmed no casualties or injuries from the incident, with Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma citing the ISKCON tent as the fire's origin.

This latest incident follows a series of mishaps at Maha Kumbh, including a deadly stampede and a gas cylinder explosion. On these persistent safety concerns, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has mandated a judicial probe, with a committee expected to report findings soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)