Crucial Financial Talks in Andhra Pradesh

A significant meeting was held at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat where NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery, along with AP Finance Minister P Keshav, met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The discussion revolved around the state's financial situation and the Viksit AP-2047 Vision Document, preceding the AP Budget session.

Hyderabad | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A team led by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery engaged in a high-stakes meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aiming to address the state's pressing financial concerns. Held at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, this meeting involved critical discussions ahead of the forthcoming AP Budget presentation.

Among the attendees were the state's Finance Minister P Keshav and senior officials, emphasizing the importance of dialogue over vital economic growth plans and fiscal stability. An official release stated that talks centered on the Viksit AP-2047 Vision Document, highlighting strategic priorities for the financial health of Andhra Pradesh.

Significantly, the discussions come shortly after CM Naidu and Finance Minister Keshav's engagement with 16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya. The meeting underscores strategic efforts to align with national economic objectives, aspiring for a robust financial framework in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

