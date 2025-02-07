Left Menu

Legal Showdown: Kejriwal's Lawyer Slams ACB Over Alleged Trespassing

Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer criticized the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly entering the Delhi Chief Minister's residence without official documents. The incident, sparked by corruption allegations, led to accusations against the BJP of political maneuvering. The AAP denounces these actions as attempts to create political drama before assembly election results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:14 IST
Legal Showdown: Kejriwal's Lawyer Slams ACB Over Alleged Trespassing
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer Rishikesh Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery exchange, Rishikesh Kumar, the lawyer representing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, took aim at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), accusing the agency of arriving at Kejriwal's residence without the necessary legal paperwork. Kumar lambasted the bureau's actions, suggesting that such behavior reduces the integrity of investigative agencies to "a joke."

Kumar further charged that the ACB's presence at the residence amounted to trespassing, insisting that any legitimate search or investigation must be backed by formal orders. "Entering someone's property without legal orders is unlawful," he asserted, questioning the bureau's objective, especially since they carried only stationary items.

The tension unfolded after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's principal secretary instructed a probe following allegations from the BJP that claimed bribery offers to AAP MLAs. AAP's legal cell President Sanjeev Nasiar described the incident as a politically motivated plot by the BJP to stir controversy ahead of the Delhi assembly election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025