Legal Showdown: Kejriwal's Lawyer Slams ACB Over Alleged Trespassing

In a fiery exchange, Rishikesh Kumar, the lawyer representing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, took aim at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), accusing the agency of arriving at Kejriwal's residence without the necessary legal paperwork. Kumar lambasted the bureau's actions, suggesting that such behavior reduces the integrity of investigative agencies to "a joke."

Kumar further charged that the ACB's presence at the residence amounted to trespassing, insisting that any legitimate search or investigation must be backed by formal orders. "Entering someone's property without legal orders is unlawful," he asserted, questioning the bureau's objective, especially since they carried only stationary items.

The tension unfolded after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's principal secretary instructed a probe following allegations from the BJP that claimed bribery offers to AAP MLAs. AAP's legal cell President Sanjeev Nasiar described the incident as a politically motivated plot by the BJP to stir controversy ahead of the Delhi assembly election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)