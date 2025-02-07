RBI's Strategic Rate Cut: Economic Recovery in Sight

The Reserve Bank of India, led by its new Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, has announced a pivotal reduction in the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%, a move aimed at reviving the sluggish economy. This strategic decision marks the first rate cut since May 2020, indicating a shift in focus towards economic growth stimulation.

The Monetary Policy Committee underscored the balancing act required between curbing inflation and fostering growth. Inflation is projected to decline to 4.2% in the upcoming fiscal year, while economic growth is forecasted at 6.7%. This dual approach reflects a recalibrated monetary policy stance amidst global economic uncertainties.

Financial experts suggest that the rate cut will eventually spur consumption and retail credit, though its transmission may take time. While the RBI maintains a neutral stance, the focus remains on achieving price stability and promoting sustained economic development, with a close watch on the macroeconomic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)