Delhi's Twin Fires Challenge Firefighters Amid Rising Concerns

Delhi faces twin fires, one at Okhla landfill and another in Rohini's slum cluster. Firefighters rushed to control the blazes, which engulfed the landfill and spread to 20 huts and a scrap godown in Rohini. No casualties have been reported, but efforts continue to douse the flames.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:20 IST
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a serious turn of events, a massive fire broke out at Delhi's Okhla landfill site on Friday, sending a thick blanket of smoke over the area. Promptly responding to the situation, eight fire tenders were dispatched to tackle the raging blaze. Firefighters are vigorously working to bring the fire under control.

In a separate incident earlier in the day, a fire erupted at a slum cluster near Upvan Apartment in Sector 28, Rohini. The Delhi Fire Service responded swiftly, deploying 12 fire tenders to the site. The blaze quickly spread, affecting 20 huts and engulfing a nearby scrap godown, necessitating an urgent firefighting operation.

So far, no casualties have been reported in either incident. However, the recurring fires have sparked concern among local authorities, highlighting the need for enhanced prevention measures. Fire service personnel are closely monitoring both situations to ensure public safety and prevent further damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

