Honoring Valor: Indian Army Salutes Veterans & Excellence

In a ceremony held at the Jaipur Military Station, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi honored two former servicemen, Major General Alok Raj (Retd) and Havildar Gurprem Singh (Retd), with the prestigious 'Veterans Achievers Award'. This recognition came as part of Dwivedi's interaction with numerous veterans, urging them to pursue the goal of a developed India by 2047.

Last week, General Dwivedi extended commendations to the army's contingents and bands for their commendable performances during Republic Day 2025 and the Beating Retreat Ceremony, according to an official statement from the Indian Army. The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles stood out as the Best Marching Contingent, with the Jat Regiment following closely behind as the runner-up.

Meanwhile, the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre received accolades for the Best Military Band, while the 14 Gorkha Training Centre secured second place. The Best Pipe Band award was conferred to the Madras Regimental Centre, with the Sikh Regimental Centre as runner-up. General Dwivedi applauded all participants for their exemplary efforts, as three panels of judges evaluated their performances.

In related developments, government clearance for a major acquisition of ammunition worth over Rs 10,000 crore for the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher systems was recently granted. General Dwivedi, during the annual press conference on January 13, had anticipated the approval of contracts for Pinaka munitions, including Rs 5,700 crore for high-explosive rounds and Rs 4,500 crore for area denial ammunition.

