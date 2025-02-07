Left Menu

Coal Ministry Gears Up for 906 MT Demand in Power Sector by FY26

The Indian coal ministry is preparing to meet a 906 million tonne coal demand for the power sector by the fiscal year 2025-26. Strategies involve coordination among major coal producers and regular inter-ministerial meetings to ensure a steady supply, especially during peak demand seasons.

The Indian coal ministry has set ambitious plans to meet a projected coal demand of 906 million tonnes for the power sector by the fiscal year 2025-26, according to a senior government official on Friday.

In preparation for the upcoming summer season, the ministry is actively holding inter-ministerial meetings to ensure a steady coal supply, Additional Secretary Vismita Tej disclosed at a recent press conference.

With a 3.66% increase in coal demand from the previous fiscal year's 874 million tonnes, strategies include allocating production targets among Coal India, captive and commercial mines, and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd to meet power requirements efficiently.

