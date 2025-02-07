U.S. Defense Secretary Criticizes Military's Diversity Celebrations
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized the past emphasis on diversity within the U.S. military, describing it as the 'dumbest phrase' in military history. In his address at the Pentagon, he pledged to adopt a strong approach to NATO and ensure accountability in Afghanistan operations.
- United States
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a provocative speech at the Pentagon on Friday, criticizing previous celebrations of military diversity. He labeled the emphasis on diversity as the 'dumbest phrase' in military history.
Hegseth also addressed his future plans, emphasizing a strong stance towards NATO and ensuring accountability for actions in Afghanistan. He assured Pentagon staff of his commitment to fairness for all under his leadership.
The address marks Hegseth's firm approach to managing diversity and military operations, setting the tone for his tenure as Secretary.
