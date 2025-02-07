U.S. Defense Secretary Criticizes Military's Diversity Celebrations

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a provocative speech at the Pentagon on Friday, criticizing previous celebrations of military diversity. He labeled the emphasis on diversity as the 'dumbest phrase' in military history.

Hegseth also addressed his future plans, emphasizing a strong stance towards NATO and ensuring accountability for actions in Afghanistan. He assured Pentagon staff of his commitment to fairness for all under his leadership.

The address marks Hegseth's firm approach to managing diversity and military operations, setting the tone for his tenure as Secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)