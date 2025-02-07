Tensions Rise as Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena Clash over Maharashtra Voter List

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske on Friday voiced strong criticism towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Mhaske dismissed Gandhi's claims of irregularities in the Maharashtra voter list, describing them as 'false and childish'. He emphasized Gandhi's provision of inaccurate data and suggested that his concerns should be disregarded.

In a recent interaction with ANI, Mhaske questioned why Gandhi hadn't raised these issues during past elections, asserting that Maharashtra had dismissed Gandhi's assertions. Meanwhile, Gandhi, alongside other political figures from the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, expressed significant concern over the dramatic increase of 39 lakh voters within a mere five months following the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi demanded comprehensive voter list details from the Election Commission, as he highlighted perceived anomalies and questioned why the voter count surpassed the state's adult population. The Election Commission responded through a social media post, assuring that they value inputs from political entities and plan to address the issues thoroughly.

