Exotic Reptiles and Spiders Seized at Jaipur Airport

In a significant operation, customs officials at Jaipur airport intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok, seizing an array of exotic reptiles and arachnids.

The apprehension led to the discovery of rare species such as corn, king, albino, and milk snakes, as well as green iguanas, monitor lizards, tarantulas, red squirrels, and white mice.

Sugriv Meena, Principal Commissioner of Customs in Jaipur, revealed on Friday that the animals were discovered in two bags based on suspicion. Authorities are coordinating with Rajasthan wildlife and animal quarantine officials to ensure these species are repatriated to their native countries while adhering to the Wildlife Protection Act.

