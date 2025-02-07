Left Menu

Exotic Reptiles and Spiders Seized at Jaipur Airport

Jaipur airport customs intercepted two passengers from Bangkok carrying exotic species such as snakes, lizards, and spiders. Wildlife officials seized these creatures, including corn snakes and tarantulas. Actions are underway to return them to their origin, complying with the Wildlife Protection Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 23:13 IST
Exotic Reptiles and Spiders Seized at Jaipur Airport
Exotic snakes to lizards hidden in luggage seized at Jaipur airport (Photo/Customs Department). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, customs officials at Jaipur airport intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok, seizing an array of exotic reptiles and arachnids.

The apprehension led to the discovery of rare species such as corn, king, albino, and milk snakes, as well as green iguanas, monitor lizards, tarantulas, red squirrels, and white mice.

Sugriv Meena, Principal Commissioner of Customs in Jaipur, revealed on Friday that the animals were discovered in two bags based on suspicion. Authorities are coordinating with Rajasthan wildlife and animal quarantine officials to ensure these species are repatriated to their native countries while adhering to the Wildlife Protection Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025