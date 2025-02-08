BJP Takes Milkipur Lead as SP Faces Setback Amidst Allegations

In the early stages of vote counting for the Milkipur bye-election in Uttar Pradesh, BJP candidate Chandrabhanu Paswan is leading, marking a potential setback for the Samajwadi Party (SP). According to BJP MP Dinesh Sharma, this development signifies a 'breakdown of Samajwadi Party's arrogance' in the context of the Lok Sabha elections. He urged the SP to accept the results democratically.

By the tenth round of counting, Paswan led with 28,679 votes over SP candidate Ajit Prasad, as per the Election Commission's website. The bye-election was triggered when Awadhesh Prasad of the SP vacated the seat after winning the Lok Sabha seat from Faizabad last year. A substantial voter turnout of 57.13% was recorded, with stringent security measures implemented on counting day.

The election in this Scheduled Castes reserved constituency is crucial for both parties, following a past victory by Awadhesh Prasad over BJP's incumbent MLA. In a related development, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of orchestrating fake voting by bringing party workers from nearby districts. Responding to these allegations, Ayodhya Police clarified that ID checks were conducted for booth agents, advising against making false statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)