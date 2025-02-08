Left Menu

Delhi Election: AAP's Atishi Triumphs Amid BJP's Rising Influence

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi secures her Kalkaji assembly seat with a slender margin while acknowledging AAP's broader defeat by BJP. Despite setback, she pledges to persist in her 'war' against the BJP. Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrates BJP's gains, calling it a new era of trust and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:28 IST
Delhi Election: AAP's Atishi Triumphs Amid BJP's Rising Influence
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has held onto her Kalkaji assembly seat, winning by a margin of 3,580 votes against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. Despite her personal victory, the broader outcome reflects a challenging phase for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as its top leaders faced defeats across the capital. Atishi expressed gratitude to her constituents for their trust and vowed unwavering resistance against the BJP, emphasizing it was not a moment for celebration but rather continued contestation.

This electoral result is a significant moment for the AAP as both its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia lost in their constituencies. Despite AAP's setbacks, Atishi's win stands as a beacon of resilience amid a challenging electoral landscape.

Concurrently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah marked the occasion as a turning point for Delhi, asserting that the era of 'lies, deceit, and corruption' has ended. Shah's statements celebrated the BJP's electoral gains in Delhi, which he attributed to the public's faith in Prime Minister Modi's developmental vision. He promised that under BJP's leadership, Delhi will advance towards becoming a global capital benchmark. As the BJP leads in 48 seats while AAP holds 22, the political tides in Delhi seem to be shifting, leaving Congress without a seat for the third consecutive term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025