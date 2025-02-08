Delhi Election: AAP's Atishi Triumphs Amid BJP's Rising Influence

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has held onto her Kalkaji assembly seat, winning by a margin of 3,580 votes against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. Despite her personal victory, the broader outcome reflects a challenging phase for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as its top leaders faced defeats across the capital. Atishi expressed gratitude to her constituents for their trust and vowed unwavering resistance against the BJP, emphasizing it was not a moment for celebration but rather continued contestation.

This electoral result is a significant moment for the AAP as both its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia lost in their constituencies. Despite AAP's setbacks, Atishi's win stands as a beacon of resilience amid a challenging electoral landscape.

Concurrently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah marked the occasion as a turning point for Delhi, asserting that the era of 'lies, deceit, and corruption' has ended. Shah's statements celebrated the BJP's electoral gains in Delhi, which he attributed to the public's faith in Prime Minister Modi's developmental vision. He promised that under BJP's leadership, Delhi will advance towards becoming a global capital benchmark. As the BJP leads in 48 seats while AAP holds 22, the political tides in Delhi seem to be shifting, leaving Congress without a seat for the third consecutive term.

