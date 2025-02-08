Left Menu

India Boosts Naval Strength with Major Electronics Contract

The Indian government signed a Rs 624-crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for procurement of 28 systems for the Navy's vessels. This aligns with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, promoting domestic defense production, and aims to generate employment and enhance regional industries' participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced a significant defense contract with Bharat Electronics Limited, valued at Rs 624 crore, to supply 28 systems for the Indian Navy's offshore patrol vessels and cadet training ships.

This procurement is part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, highlighting the commitment to domestic defense manufacturing. The 28 EON-51 systems, an Electro Optical Fire Control System, enhances capabilities by using advanced optical and thermal imaging technology.

The project is expected to boost employment over three years and encourage contributions from local Indian industries, including MSMEs, furthering self-reliance in the defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

