Chief Ministers Unite for Spiritual Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela

Leading a shared religious devotion, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The ritual underscored the deeply rooted spiritual traditions of the region, drawing millions of devotees worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 17:43 IST
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma (L) and MP CM Mohan Yadav (R) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma united in a significant religious ceremony by taking a holy dip together at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh Mela on Saturday. This confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj is a profound site of religious significance.

Post the ritualistic bath, CM Yadav expressed his spiritual fulfillment to ANI, emphasizing Prayagraj's paramount status as a pilgrimage destination. He articulated heartfelt prayers for the prosperity of Madhya Pradesh, especially its youth, while wishing general well-being for society. In a heartfelt post on social media platform X, he described the dip's spiritual impact, highlighting a divine connection.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, hosted in the historically spiritual city of Prayagraj, continues its tradition of attracting vast numbers of pilgrims both domestically and internationally. As the world's largest spiritual congregation, the Mahakumbh 2025, which began on January 13, is set to continue until February 26, potentially breaking attendance records with millions of devotees participating. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

