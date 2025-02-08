BJP's Triumphant Return: Sweeps Delhi Polls Ending AAP's Reign

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a monumental comeback in the Delhi elections, concluding a prolonged 27-year absence from governance in the national capital. This victory dislodged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with significant figures such as former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal losing in their respective constituencies.

This electoral success follows the BJP's prior triumphs in the Maharashtra and Haryana elections, reflecting its strengthened grip on national politics. The Congress party, aiming for a resurgence in Delhi, once again failed to gain any seats, marking a third consecutive zero tally. The BJP captured 45 out of the 70 available seats, while AAP secured 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the BJP's governance model at both national and state levels, vowing to improve living conditions in Delhi. Modi credited the victory to 'good governance' and assured constituents of Delhi's enhanced contribution to developing a progressive Bharat. Opposition leaders, including Kejriwal, accepted the outcome with humility.

(With inputs from agencies.)