BJP's Historic Triumph in Delhi: A Setback for AAP

BJP claims a decisive victory in Delhi Assembly elections, thanks to PM Modi's leadership, while AAP faces significant losses. The results are seen as public endorsement for BJP, with the Congress party suffering another defeat. BJP now dominates Delhi's political landscape after 27 years.

Updated: 08-02-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:25 IST
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept the Delhi Assembly elections, reclaiming power after nearly three decades. Senior BJP leaders, including MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, attributed this victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, underscoring the rejection of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) governance model by Delhi voters.

Prasad highlighted that the BJP's success in the Milkipur by-elections further cements the party's stronghold, particularly amidst the political discourse surrounding Ayodhya. He referenced past remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about PM Modi, asserting the BJP's resilience and elation over their continued electoral success.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh noted the electoral outcomes reflected widespread dissatisfaction with AAP, which, he believes, might resonate in Punjab and other states. The AAP suffered a significant blow with key leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, losing their constituencies, marking another zero tally for Congress in the Delhi polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

