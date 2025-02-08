Discovered Bombshell Prompts Swift Response in Chandigarh

A bombshell was discovered in a residential district of Chandigarh on Saturday, prompting an immediate response from local authorities. The area was swiftly cordoned off to ensure public safety, as officials prohibited access while waiting for the army to arrive and safely remove the potentially dangerous shell.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rishi Kumar informed media outlets, 'We only know that a dead shell has been found. The army will come here to remove it. The area has been cordoned off for safety and the general public has been prohibited.' Information about the discovery emerged when a scrap dealer stumbled upon the shell while sorting through old materials.

Authorities received notification of the incident at approximately 9:30 am and stated that similar cases have arisen in the past, underscoring the potential hazards associated with the improper disposal of military ordnance.

(With inputs from agencies.)