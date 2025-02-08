Left Menu

Delhi Police Foil Extortion Plot, Arrest Gang Sharpshooter

Delhi Police thwarted an extortion plot by arresting Harish, a sharpshooter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in Rohini. The operation recovered a semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges. Harish's arrest prevented a planned shooting in Delhi, orchestrated by Bishnoi's associates, Sagar Rana and Ankit Shehrsha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:52 IST
Delhi Police Foil Extortion Plot, Arrest Gang Sharpshooter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully disrupted a potential extortion plot by apprehending Harish, a gang member and sharpshooter linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, in Rohini.

The authorities revealed that Harish had been primed to execute a shooting in the national capital under the directives of Sagar Rana and Ankit Shehrsha, close aides of Bishnoi.

An operation led to Harish's arrest following a tip about a gathering of gang associates, alongside the seizure of a semi-automatic firearm and live ammunition from his possession.

Interrogations uncovered Harish's recruitment into the gang via Instagram by Ankit Shehrsha, notorious for his role in Punjab's Sidhu Moosewala assassination. Harish admitted to his participation in a prior extortion-related shooting in Shehrsha village, with his subsequent arrest during festivities in Sonipat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025