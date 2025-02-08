Delhi Police Foil Extortion Plot, Arrest Gang Sharpshooter

Delhi Police have successfully disrupted a potential extortion plot by apprehending Harish, a gang member and sharpshooter linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate, in Rohini.

The authorities revealed that Harish had been primed to execute a shooting in the national capital under the directives of Sagar Rana and Ankit Shehrsha, close aides of Bishnoi.

An operation led to Harish's arrest following a tip about a gathering of gang associates, alongside the seizure of a semi-automatic firearm and live ammunition from his possession.

Interrogations uncovered Harish's recruitment into the gang via Instagram by Ankit Shehrsha, notorious for his role in Punjab's Sidhu Moosewala assassination. Harish admitted to his participation in a prior extortion-related shooting in Shehrsha village, with his subsequent arrest during festivities in Sonipat.

