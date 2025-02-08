CM Dhami Empowers 609 New Appointees in Agriculture and Social Welfare

In a significant move towards advancing agricultural practices and social welfare services in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to 609 newly selected candidates on Saturday at the Himalayan Cultural Auditorium, Garhi Cantt. The appointments include 333 Assistant Agriculture Officers and 12 Assistant Social Welfare Officers among others, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Expressing hope that these young appointees will innovate and connect farmers with modern agricultural technologies, CM Dhami detailed various state initiatives. The government has extended loans of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers without interest and provides up to 80 percent subsidy on agricultural equipment purchases through the Farm Machinery Bank Scheme. The state millet mission ensures fair pricing for hill farmers' produce, and organic tea gardens are being developed in specific regions.

The Chief Minister highlighted that about 18,000 cluster-based polyhouses are being set up to boost farmers' incomes and employment. He also mentioned the approval of the Rs 1000-crore Uttarakhand Climate Responsive Rain-Fed Farming Project. CM Dhami stressed the Social Welfare Department's role in aiding society's weaker sections while noting significant strides in transparent recruitments following the enactment of a strict anti-cheating law.

(With inputs from agencies.)