Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Labels Opposition 'Samaptawadi' After BJP's Latest Wins
Following BJP's victories in Delhi and Milkipur by-elections, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized the opposition, describing them as heading towards extinction. The BJP's success, seen as a triumph of democracy over corruption, was attributed to their welfare schemes and effective governance.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has launched a verbal attack against the opposition parties, labeling them as 'Samaptawadi' or headed towards extinction. This came on the heels of the BJP's significant victories in both the Delhi Assembly elections and the Milkipur Assembly bypolls.
The BJP's triumph in Milkipur was marked by Chandrabhanu Paswan's victory with a margin of 61,710 votes over opponent Ajit Prasad. In Delhi, the BJP captured 48 out of 70 assembly seats, clinching victory over the Aam Aadmi Party. Maurya stated that the BJP represents both the present and future for youth welfare, governance, and development.
Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak expressed gratitude to voters, attributing the one-sided victory in Milkipur to Prime Minister Modi's welfare schemes. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized Samajwadi Party for its alleged family-centric politics, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused BJP of electoral manipulation.
