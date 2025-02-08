Left Menu

Youth Arrested in Chhatarpur for Alleged Rape of Minor

A youth in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district was arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old neighbor. The family reported the crime, prompting swift police action. A case was registered under relevant legal provisions, leading to the arrest of the accused, who was known to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 23:24 IST
ASP Vikram Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling incident from Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, a youth was apprehended for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl residing in his vicinity, according to police reports on Saturday.

The assault reportedly occurred under the jurisdiction of Harpalpur police station. The accused allegedly lured the child with the promise of chocolate before committing the heinous act.

Quick action followed after the family lodged a complaint the same evening. Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the accused was swiftly arrested, confirmed Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

