Left Menu

Ukraine Thwarts Russia's Drone Assault with Defensive Prowess

Ukraine's military intercepted 70 drones out of 151 launched by Russia. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy highlighted the drone attacks and reliance on sanctions evasion by Russia. He called for strengthened global sanctions and investment in Ukraine's defence industry to counter ongoing threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:31 IST
Ukraine Thwarts Russia's Drone Assault with Defensive Prowess
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Ukraine's military reported successfully shooting down 70 drones, thwarting a significant portion of the 151 drones that Russia deployed overnight against the country.

According to Ukraine's air force, 74 drones were neutralized due to electronic warfare, while two remained airborne. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that Russia had launched 1,260 aerial bombs, nearly 750 drones, and over 10 missiles throughout the week.

Zelenskiy pointed out the reliance of Russian military operations on sanctions evasion, high oil prices, and Ukraine's limitations in long-range missiles. He called for increased international sanctions and investments in Ukraine's defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025