Ukraine Thwarts Russia's Drone Assault with Defensive Prowess

On Sunday, Ukraine's military reported successfully shooting down 70 drones, thwarting a significant portion of the 151 drones that Russia deployed overnight against the country.

According to Ukraine's air force, 74 drones were neutralized due to electronic warfare, while two remained airborne. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that Russia had launched 1,260 aerial bombs, nearly 750 drones, and over 10 missiles throughout the week.

Zelenskiy pointed out the reliance of Russian military operations on sanctions evasion, high oil prices, and Ukraine's limitations in long-range missiles. He called for increased international sanctions and investments in Ukraine's defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)