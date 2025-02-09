Ukraine Thwarts Russia's Drone Assault with Defensive Prowess
Ukraine's military intercepted 70 drones out of 151 launched by Russia. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy highlighted the drone attacks and reliance on sanctions evasion by Russia. He called for strengthened global sanctions and investment in Ukraine's defence industry to counter ongoing threats.
On Sunday, Ukraine's military reported successfully shooting down 70 drones, thwarting a significant portion of the 151 drones that Russia deployed overnight against the country.
According to Ukraine's air force, 74 drones were neutralized due to electronic warfare, while two remained airborne. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that Russia had launched 1,260 aerial bombs, nearly 750 drones, and over 10 missiles throughout the week.
Zelenskiy pointed out the reliance of Russian military operations on sanctions evasion, high oil prices, and Ukraine's limitations in long-range missiles. He called for increased international sanctions and investments in Ukraine's defence capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
