Empowering Farmers: Vice President Dhankhar's Call to Action

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes the vital role of farmers in India's development, urging them to harness their economic strength and political influence. He encourages farmers to engage in business, value addition, and learn from Agricultural Science Centers to boost their economic status and participate actively in trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:37 IST
In a compelling address at the Akhil Mewar Region Jat Mahasabha in Chittorgarh, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the indispensable role farmers play in India's development. He highlighted the political and economic influence wielded by the agricultural community, urging them to exercise their power without undue reliance on external assistance.

Dhankhar recalled the historic Jat reservation movement, noting its lasting impact on social justice and representation in public services. He urged farmers to leverage Agricultural Science Centers, with over 730 facilities available to assist them, and to remain proactive in learning about new technologies and government policies that can benefit their trade.

The Vice President advocated for farmers' active participation in business and trade, particularly in value addition sectors like dairies and cooperatives. Highlighting the potential of youth in agriculture, Dhankhar called for greater involvement in agricultural businesses to ensure long-term economic growth and prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

