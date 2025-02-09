Empowering Farmers: Vice President Dhankhar's Call to Action

In a compelling address at the Akhil Mewar Region Jat Mahasabha in Chittorgarh, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the indispensable role farmers play in India's development. He highlighted the political and economic influence wielded by the agricultural community, urging them to exercise their power without undue reliance on external assistance.

Dhankhar recalled the historic Jat reservation movement, noting its lasting impact on social justice and representation in public services. He urged farmers to leverage Agricultural Science Centers, with over 730 facilities available to assist them, and to remain proactive in learning about new technologies and government policies that can benefit their trade.

The Vice President advocated for farmers' active participation in business and trade, particularly in value addition sectors like dairies and cooperatives. Highlighting the potential of youth in agriculture, Dhankhar called for greater involvement in agricultural businesses to ensure long-term economic growth and prosperity.

