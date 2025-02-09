Inflation Concerns Loom Over U.S. Stock Market

The U.S. stock market braces for a critical week as fresh consumer price index data could determine the Federal Reserve's next moves on interest rates. Inflation, spurred by ongoing tariff threats under President Trump, remains a top concern for investors, according to financial strategists.

With inflation viewed as a wildcard for 2025, analysts warn that higher figures could halt the Fed's rate-cutting plans. A Reuters poll predicts a 0.3% monthly rise in January's CPI, though Wall Street cautions that seasonal factors could amplify market volatility.

As corporate earnings reports, including Coca-Cola and McDonald's, are set to unfold, the intersection of inflation and tariff uncertainty continues to cast a shadow over investor sentiment, highlighting the delicate balance the Federal Reserve must maintain.

