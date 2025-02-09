Inflation Concerns Loom Over U.S. Stock Market
Upcoming U.S. inflation data will test stock markets as tariffs, perceived as inflationary, raise concerns among investors. While the Fed paused rate cuts, inflation trends remain critical. January's CPI report, traditionally volatile, will offer crucial insights into inflation and influence interest rate expectations.
The U.S. stock market braces for a critical week as fresh consumer price index data could determine the Federal Reserve's next moves on interest rates. Inflation, spurred by ongoing tariff threats under President Trump, remains a top concern for investors, according to financial strategists.
With inflation viewed as a wildcard for 2025, analysts warn that higher figures could halt the Fed's rate-cutting plans. A Reuters poll predicts a 0.3% monthly rise in January's CPI, though Wall Street cautions that seasonal factors could amplify market volatility.
As corporate earnings reports, including Coca-Cola and McDonald's, are set to unfold, the intersection of inflation and tariff uncertainty continues to cast a shadow over investor sentiment, highlighting the delicate balance the Federal Reserve must maintain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sindh Minister Addresses Allegations of Police Harassment of Chinese Investors
Pakistan's Central Bank Slashes Interest Rates Amid Easing Inflation
Indian Banks Brace for Margin Pressure Amid High Interest Rates and Slowing Loan Growth
Odisha Shines: Global Conclave Gathers Leaders and Investors
Andhra Pradesh Courts Global Investors at Davos