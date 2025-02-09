Illegal Migration Tragedy: A Punjab Man's Fatal Journey

A poignant tragedy has struck Punjab's Ajnala district as Gurpreet Singh succumbed to a cardiac arrest in Guatemala, while on a perilous journey to the United States. The journey, undertaken through illegal and hazardous routes known as 'dunki', ended in untimely sorrow.

Expressing deep sadness, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister, advised young Indians against choosing illegal pathways for migration. Instead, he encouraged them to invest in skill development and entrepreneurship within India, highlighting the potential hazards and financial losses of illegal migration attempts.

This unfortunate event follows the deportation of 104 Indian immigrants, including 30 from Punjab, underscoring the ongoing challenges of unauthorised migration. The minister promised support to Gurpreet Singh's grieving family, committing to efforts for repatriating his body.

