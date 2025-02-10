Left Menu

Baltic Nations Cut Final Energy Ties with Russia, Embrace European Grid

The Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania officially disconnected from Russia's Soviet-era power grid, marking the end of their energy reliance on Russia. Over 24 hours, they will integrate with the European grid system. This move holds substantial geopolitical significance and comes amid strained relations with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 10-02-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 03:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

The Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania officially severed their ties from Russia's power network, switching off Soviet-era grid transmission lines on Saturday morning. This move ends over three decades of energy reliance following the Soviet Union's collapse. Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania will join the European power grid by Sunday, marking a significant geopolitical shift.

The initiative represents the Baltic states' full control over their energy systems, a crucial separation from oil- and gas-rich Russia. Lithuanian Energy Minister Žygimantas Vaiciunas confirmed the final transition had been made, with systems ready to merge with European networks through connections with Finland, Sweden, and Poland.

This strategic step follows years of diplomatic tensions, particularly after Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. National leaders, including the European Commission President, plan to mark the event ceremonially in Vilnius, highlighting the profound symbolic relevance of this transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

