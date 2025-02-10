Baltic Nations Cut Final Energy Ties with Russia, Embrace European Grid

The Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania officially severed their ties from Russia's power network, switching off Soviet-era grid transmission lines on Saturday morning. This move ends over three decades of energy reliance following the Soviet Union's collapse. Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania will join the European power grid by Sunday, marking a significant geopolitical shift.

The initiative represents the Baltic states' full control over their energy systems, a crucial separation from oil- and gas-rich Russia. Lithuanian Energy Minister Žygimantas Vaiciunas confirmed the final transition had been made, with systems ready to merge with European networks through connections with Finland, Sweden, and Poland.

This strategic step follows years of diplomatic tensions, particularly after Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. National leaders, including the European Commission President, plan to mark the event ceremonially in Vilnius, highlighting the profound symbolic relevance of this transition.

