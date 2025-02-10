Left Menu

Bridging Worlds: Nalanda Buddhism Meets Modern Education

A national seminar held in Darjeeling addressed the integration of Nalanda Buddhism into modern education, emphasizing recognition of monastic education under the National Institute of Open Schooling. Key speakers stressed the importance of Buddhist teachings for societal ethics and cultural preservation, marking a milestone for monastic institutions across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:20 IST
Visuals from the event (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A national seminar focused on integrating Nalanda Buddhism into modern education was held on Sunday in Darjeeling, West Bengal. The event, organized by the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT), aimed to promote and recognize monastic education within the national curriculum.

Prominent attendees included Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Tamang Zimba, who served as Chief Guest, and His Eminence Khenchen Lha Tsering Rinpoche, the Abbot of Tashiding Monastery, Sikkim. Speakers emphasized the secular significance of Buddhist teachings beyond religious borders, advocating for their inclusion in modern educational frameworks.

The seminar spotlighted the collaboration between the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and IHCNBT, enabling monks and nuns to gain certification in both traditional and contemporary subjects. This initiative aims to preserve Buddhist traditions while promoting education as a tool for peace and ethical development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

