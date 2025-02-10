Madhya Pradesh Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late BJP Leader Ramdayal Prajapati
A tribute meeting for the late BJP leader Ramdayal Prajapati was held in Bhopal, attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Praised for his dedication and exemplary conduct, the event highlighted his significant contributions as a public figure, attended by numerous political leaders and supporters.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a heartfelt tribute meeting for the late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ramdayal Prajapati, at Hindi Bhavan in Bhopal on Sunday. Prajapati was celebrated for his exemplary service and integrity, with CM Yadav recalling his impactful leadership as a public representative.
At the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted his long-term association with Prajapati, beginning in the mid-1990s. Prajapati was lauded for his roles as Chairman of Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Mati Kala Board, known for his inclusive approach and commitment to communal harmony.
In addition to Yadav, senior BJP members and public figures, including VD Sharma and Hitanand Sharma, praised Prajapati's simplicity and his effective use of modern technology. The event concluded with a two-minute silence to honor the revered leader, who passed away on February 1.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Five persons killed in two separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar and Harda districts: Police.
Tragic Night: Road Accidents Claim Five Lives in Madhya Pradesh
School Principal Arrested for Molestation in Madhya Pradesh
Congress Rally Highlights Push for Social Justice in Madhya Pradesh
Four men murdered over old enmity in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district: Police.