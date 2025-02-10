Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late BJP Leader Ramdayal Prajapati

A tribute meeting for the late BJP leader Ramdayal Prajapati was held in Bhopal, attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Praised for his dedication and exemplary conduct, the event highlighted his significant contributions as a public figure, attended by numerous political leaders and supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:25 IST
Madhya Pradesh Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late BJP Leader Ramdayal Prajapati
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a heartfelt tribute meeting for the late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ramdayal Prajapati, at Hindi Bhavan in Bhopal on Sunday. Prajapati was celebrated for his exemplary service and integrity, with CM Yadav recalling his impactful leadership as a public representative.

At the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted his long-term association with Prajapati, beginning in the mid-1990s. Prajapati was lauded for his roles as Chairman of Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Mati Kala Board, known for his inclusive approach and commitment to communal harmony.

In addition to Yadav, senior BJP members and public figures, including VD Sharma and Hitanand Sharma, praised Prajapati's simplicity and his effective use of modern technology. The event concluded with a two-minute silence to honor the revered leader, who passed away on February 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Financial Resilience: The Future of Disaster Risk Financing in the Philippines

The Markets and Competition Policy Toolkit: A Blueprint for Fair Trade and Economic Growth

Sustainability Disclosure for SMEs: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities

Kenya’s Path to Economic Growth: Strengthening Productive Capacities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025