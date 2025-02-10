Madhya Pradesh Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late BJP Leader Ramdayal Prajapati

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a heartfelt tribute meeting for the late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ramdayal Prajapati, at Hindi Bhavan in Bhopal on Sunday. Prajapati was celebrated for his exemplary service and integrity, with CM Yadav recalling his impactful leadership as a public representative.

At the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted his long-term association with Prajapati, beginning in the mid-1990s. Prajapati was lauded for his roles as Chairman of Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Mati Kala Board, known for his inclusive approach and commitment to communal harmony.

In addition to Yadav, senior BJP members and public figures, including VD Sharma and Hitanand Sharma, praised Prajapati's simplicity and his effective use of modern technology. The event concluded with a two-minute silence to honor the revered leader, who passed away on February 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)