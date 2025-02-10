Indian Army Intensifies Security Amid Chilling Conditions in J-K

In the snow-laden landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, Indian Army personnel are on high alert, undertaking patrols as temperatures plunge below -5°C. The harsh climate has not deterred their commitment to securing a region historically marred by multiple terrorist attacks, officials reported on Monday.

After suffering past militant incursions, the security forces have ramped up surveillance. Their proactive strategy aims to identify and eliminate foreign terrorist elements, marking significant strides in countering threats and fortifying the area's safety.

In line with these efforts, the Doda Police conducted a mock drill on Sunday to sharpen emergency response strategies. Additional Superintendent of Police Doda, Shakeel Raheem Bhatt, confirmed that the district was segmented into three operational zones for the exercise, highlighting improved police readiness and public reassurance.

"We divided Doda into three zones to conduct mock drills and evaluate our emergency preparedness," Bhatt disclosed to ANI, extending thanks to local shopkeepers, the public, and tourists for their collaboration.

Offering reassurance, Bhatt remarked, "There is no need for the public to panic. The police are with them at all times and ready to address any issues that may arise." Tragically, tension pervades as an ex-serviceman was recently killed in a terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, with his wife and niece sustaining injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)