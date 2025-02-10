President Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh 2025

Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu participated in the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 by taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The event sees millions of global devotees. Plans for Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar are already underway, as confirmed by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:17 IST
President Droupadi Murmu takes holy dip in Sangam. (GIF/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu, on Monday, immersed herself in the sacred waters of Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 festival. The revered confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers serves as a spiritual hotspot for millions of devotees from around the world.

Upon her arrival, President Murmu was warmly welcomed by Anandiben Patel, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, and the state's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. A statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed the formal reception extended to the President as she embarked on her religious journey at the globally celebrated event.

In conjunction with the President's visit, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the religious ceremony. Dhami expressed profound gratitude, describing his experience as fortunate. He also discussed ongoing preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027 scheduled in Haridwar, underscoring the state's commitment to hosting another monumental spiritual gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

