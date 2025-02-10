Left Menu

Delhi High Court Addresses Plea for Inmate Communication Restoration in J-K Case

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice on Hurriyat leader Naeem Ahmad Khan's plea to reinstate communication facilities in Tihar Jail, linked to the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. Khan challenges the withdrawal of facilities, questioning the National Investigation Agency's refusal to provide a No Objection Certificate.

Updated: 10-02-2025 14:15 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court issued a notice on Monday concerning Hurriyat leader Naeem Ahmad Khan's petition. Khan seeks the reinstatement of the Inmate Phone Call System (IPCS) and e-Mulaqat facility within Tihar Jail amid the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case investigation. Justice Sachin Datta directed all involved parties to respond, scheduling the next hearing for March 18, 2025.

Represented by Advocates Tamanna Pankaj and Anirudh Ramanathan, Khan contends he availed these facilities during his previous six-year detention in Central Jail Nos. 8/9, Tihar Jail. Upon a late-2023 transfer to Central Jail No. 3, these privileges were revoked, allegedly due to the lack of a National Investigation Agency (NIA) 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC). Khan argues this decision was made without a justifiable explanation.

The NIA's current position, as stated during a trial court submission, indicates no legal obligation to issue an NOC. Khan, detained since July 24, 2017, over alleged involvement in the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case, remains under trial in Tihar Jail No. 3. The plea outlines charge framing against him, dated May 10, 2022, under relevant sections of the IPC and UAPA. Ongoing legal challenges continue amid wider accusations against Kashmiri separatist leaders and their alleged links to terrorist activities directed by Pakistan's ISI.

