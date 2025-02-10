Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd Records Astounding Growth in Q4
Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited reported a 4,500% increase in net profit in the December 2024 quarter. The company's revenue also surged by 1,360%, showing impressive growth in the agricultural sector. For nine months ending December 2024, revenue increased by 2,007%, reflecting strong financial performance.
Vadodara, Gujarat: BSE-listed Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited showcased remarkable financial results, as it reported a startling 4,500% increase in net profit for Q4 of 2024. The agricultural company's net profit soared to Rs. 21.16 lakh from a meager Rs. 0.46 lakh year-over-year.
This impressive financial leap was mirrored in the company's revenue, which grew by 1,360% to Rs. 315.23 lakh in the same quarter, compared to Rs. 21.59 lakh the previous year. For the nine months ending December 2024, Gujarat Inject reported revenue of Rs. 1,480.86 lakh, a 2,007% increase from the prior year's Rs. 36.96 lakh.
The company's shares responded positively, increasing by 35% last month. With a growing reputation in the agricultural sector, Gujarat Inject continues to set benchmarks for quality and reliability in vegetable and fruit distribution across the country.
