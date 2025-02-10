Left Menu

Major Arrests Made in Tirupati Laddu Ghee Adulteration Scandal

Several arrests have been made in the investigation into the adulteration of ghee used in the sacred laddu at Tirupati temple. A special investigation team, under the Supreme Court's direction, found alarming evidence of additives. The individuals involved face court proceedings soon, with further investigations ongoing.

Andhra Pradesh BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has confirmed the impending court appearances of several individuals recently arrested in connection with the adulteration of ghee used in the Tirupati temple's revered laddu prasadam. BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar emphasized that those arrested are set to be presented before the judiciary imminently, as the probe continues.

Under the Supreme Court's directive, a special investigation team (SIT) is collecting extensive evidence nationwide related to the ghee supplied to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. Notable arrests include Bipin Jain and Samil Jain of Roorkee's Bhole Baba Dairy, Vaishnavi Dairy CEO Apoorva Vinay Kant Chawda, and AR Dairy MD Raju Rajasekharan, who are all tied to the controversial ghee supply chain.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), responding to a Supreme Court mandate, formed an SIT to delve into the scandal. The arrested individuals, associated with dairies implicated in the supply of adulterated ghee, face severe allegations, including the presence of animal carcass residues. Investigations continue with oversight from CBI Hyderabad Division and inspections underway at multiple facilities.

