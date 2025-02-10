Steel Stocks Surge Amid New Tariff Announcements

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Monday, driven by a notable surge in steelmaker stocks, after President Donald Trump announced imposing additional tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The escalation in trade tariffs, revealed on Sunday, indicates a 25% tariff on all imports of these metals, adding to existing duties. The announcement bolstered U.S. Steel, which soared by 9.7% in premarket trading following comments from Japan's chief cabinet secretary regarding Nippon Steel's potential acquisition.

Other steelmakers experienced similar boosts, with Cleveland-Cliffs jumping over 12% and Nucor climbing nearly 10%. The aluminum sector also benefited, with Alcoa shares up 6.2%. Meanwhile, a reciprocal tariff announcement by Trump is expected shortly, stirring market volatility.

