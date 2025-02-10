Left Menu

Empowering Women: Sobha's Landmark Housing Initiative in Kerala

The Sobha Group's philanthropic unit, Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, has provided 120 homes to women-led families in Palakkad, Kerala under the Griha Sobha 2025 project. With a goal of delivering 1,000 homes, the initiative aims to address housing inadequacies for economically weaker sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:10 IST
Empowering Women: Sobha's Landmark Housing Initiative in Kerala
  • India

The Sobha Group's philanthropic arm, Sri Kurumba Educational and Charitable Trust, recently handed over 120 new homes to women-led families in Kerala's Palakkad district. This effort, under the Griha Sobha 2025 initiative, serves as a stride toward battling the housing challenges faced by economically weaker sections (EWS).

A highlight of the project was the allocation of 5 cents of land each to 13 landless families, allowing them to construct durable homes. This recent batch adds to the 110 houses delivered last year, making a total of 230 homes distributed so far. The foundation stone for a further 120 homes is expected to be laid in March 2025.

In an event attended by various dignitaries, including the Kerala Minister for Revenue and Housing, the Sobha Group reiterated its commitment to societal change. PNC Menon, Founder of the Sobha Group, emphasized the transformative potential of secure housing in empowering women-led families, driving social progress through comprehensive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

