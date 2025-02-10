Veefin Group: Pioneering Innovative Supply Chain Finance Solutions

Veefin Group is reshaping the landscape of supply chain finance and digital lending through its innovative technology services. Specializing in scalable software solutions, the company offers an array of products from end-to-end Lending Stacks to Business Intelligence.

Serving an impressive client roster that includes banks, financial institutions, and fintech companies, Veefin stands out with its Smart Credit Decisioning and Omni-channel Onboarding features. Since its inception in 2020, the Veefin Group has grown rapidly, establishing offices in Ahmedabad, Dhaka, and Dubai.

Part of the larger Veefin Group ecosystem, Veefin Solutions Ltd. is publicly listed on BSE SME, further amplifying its credibility in the financial technology sector. For more information, visit their social media channels or official website.

