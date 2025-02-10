Left Menu

Veefin Group: Pioneering Innovative Supply Chain Finance Solutions

Veefin Group specializes in cutting-edge technology for software consulting, offering scalable solutions in Supply Chain Finance and Digital Lending. With a focus on banks, fintechs, and corporates, Veefin delivers end-to-end services, from Smart Credit Decisioning to Omni-channel Onboarding. Established in 2020, it is headquartered in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veefin Group is reshaping the landscape of supply chain finance and digital lending through its innovative technology services. Specializing in scalable software solutions, the company offers an array of products from end-to-end Lending Stacks to Business Intelligence.

Serving an impressive client roster that includes banks, financial institutions, and fintech companies, Veefin stands out with its Smart Credit Decisioning and Omni-channel Onboarding features. Since its inception in 2020, the Veefin Group has grown rapidly, establishing offices in Ahmedabad, Dhaka, and Dubai.

Part of the larger Veefin Group ecosystem, Veefin Solutions Ltd. is publicly listed on BSE SME, further amplifying its credibility in the financial technology sector. For more information, visit their social media channels or official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025