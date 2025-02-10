Tariff Tensions: U.S. Metal Producers Surge Amid Global Market Shifts

In a bold move set to reshape international trade dynamics, President Donald Trump has revealed plans to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports. This announcement has had a stirring effect on the stock market, with U.S. metal producers experiencing a surge in premarket trading.

American giants such as Nucor, U.S. Steel, and Cleveland-Cliffs reported gains between 6% and 10%, while Century Aluminum and Alcoa witnessed notable upticks. Trump's new tariffs aim to support domestic industries facing challenges from cheaper imports.

Meanwhile, stocks of European steelmakers, including ArcelorMittal and voestalpine, witnessed declines. As a significant portion of U.S. steel is imported, industry players voice concerns about potential delays and soaring prices, impacting sectors reliant on these metals.

(With inputs from agencies.)