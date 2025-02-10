Controversy Erupts Over YouTuber's Offensive Remarks, Sparking Legal Action and Public Outrage

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia faces backlash after controversial comments on the show 'India's Got Latent' sparked widespread outrage. Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare condemned Allahbadia's remarks, warning against exploiting freedom of expression. Waghmare cautioned that failure to heed warnings could result in the show's shutdown and legal action.

Amid the uproar, advocate Ashish Rai filed a formal complaint with Mumbai Police, citing videos with obscene language as a cause for public discomfort. The complaint highlights intentions behind the content as profiteering and gained attention from the National Commission for Women and Maharashtra's Women Commission.

In response, veteran actor Annu Kapoor criticized the misuse of free speech rights, emphasizing societal responsibility. Kapoor called for stricter consequences for those who disregard their duties toward society, warning of potential anarchy if freedoms are abused.

