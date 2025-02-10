Italy Provides Vital EUR6.55M Contribution to Combat Malnutrition in Eastern Sudan

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Sudan has received a critical EUR6.55 million contribution from the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), aimed at combating malnutrition among vulnerable populations in eastern Sudan. This significant funding will enable WFP to provide specialized nutritious foods and cash-based nutrition assistance to nearly 200,000 young children and pregnant or nursing women in Gedaref and Kassala states.

This support is particularly crucial as Sudan faces a worsening hunger crisis, with approximately 3.7 million children under five and pregnant and breastfeeding mothers suffering from malnutrition nationwide. The assistance from Italy will help improve diets among these vulnerable groups, contributing to efforts to reduce malnutrition and its devastating impacts.

“Amid Sudan’s deepening hunger crisis, this generous contribution will help to improve diets among vulnerable women and children, which is key to reducing malnutrition. We are extremely grateful to the Government of Italy,” said Mr Laurent Bukera, WFP Regional Director for Eastern Africa.

Sudan's humanitarian situation remains dire, with around 24.6 million people – nearly half of the country's population – facing acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3+). Twenty-seven locations across Sudan are currently experiencing or are at risk of famine, while over one-third of children in the hardest-hit regions are acutely malnourished.

"With this project, Italy is at the forefront in Sudan in supporting the most vulnerable populations. The partnership with WFP is a tangible example of our commitment in the fight against malnutrition, ensuring access to essential nutritional support for those most in need. This initiative also reflects Italy’s broader strategy of humanitarian assistance and sustainable development, reinforcing long-term resilience and food security in the region," stated Michele Tommasi, Ambassador of Italy to Sudan.

Since the onset of Sudan’s conflict nearly 22 months ago, WFP has provided nutrition assistance to prevent and treat malnutrition for nearly 2.5 million women and children. WFP is striving to expand its food and nutrition assistance to reach millions more across Sudan, with the goal of tripling its support to 7 million people. Italy has been a consistent supporter of WFP’s efforts in Sudan, contributing nearly EUR15 million since 2021.

This new funding underscores Italy’s commitment to addressing Sudan’s urgent humanitarian needs and promoting sustainable development in the region.