CISF Powers Up Sustainability with Major Solar Initiative Across 20 Campuses

The CISF has embarked on a major solar energy initiative, transitioning 20 campuses to renewable sources. The partnership with NTPC ensures 5,271 KW of solar power across 16 locations by 2025, aligning with India’s green energy goals and promising cost savings and sustainability benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 20:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is making significant strides towards renewable energy adoption by transitioning 20 campuses across India to greener power sources by the end of the year. A recent Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) has marked a new milestone in this effort.

Scheduled for installation by October 31, 2025, a total of 3281 KW rooftop solar power plants will be established across 16 CISF campuses in 11 states. Notably, Uttar Pradesh will host three installations, followed by two each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, among others. These projects complement the 1,990 KW capacity already operational in select CISF locations including Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

According to CISF Deputy Inspector General Ajay Dahiya, the initiative is crucial for achieving India's vision of energy security and sustainability. The Ministry of Home Affairs has assigned NVVN to implement the project under the RESCO model, wherein NVVN bears the capital costs, and the department pays only for electricity generated over a 25-year term.

The solar power shift will considerably decrease reliance on fossil fuels, cutting carbon emissions and fostering environmental conservation. With lower tariffs than conventional electricity, CISF anticipates substantial cost savings, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced self-sufficiency across its establishments.

This ambitious project underscores CISF's commitment to conserving the environment while ensuring cost efficiency and energy independence, marking a crucial step in India's green transition journey. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

