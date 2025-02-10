Rajnath Singh's Strategic Boost: Over 250 MoUs in Defence Corridor Initiative

On Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh revealed that more than 250 Memorandums of Understanding have been signed for setting up industrial units within the Defence Industrial Corridors located in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Speaking at Aero India 2025, Singh emphasized the strategic importance of these corridors for bolstering India's defence capabilities.

The Defence Minister addressed international defence manufacturers, highlighting the government's progressive policies, including allowing up to 75% foreign direct investment (FDI) through the Automatic Route and 100% under government approval. As of now, 46 joint ventures have received foreign investment approval, reflecting India's openness to international collaborations in the defence sector.

Singh stressed the evolving nature of warfare, suggesting an urgent need for integrated systems involving drones and autonomous technologies. India's efforts are increasingly focused on replacing hardware-based systems with software solutions, integrating space-based assets in military operations, and enhancing domestic defence manufacturing to counter emerging threats.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Singh mentioned significant initiatives to strengthen domestic defence production, especially in a global environment fraught with security challenges. He pointed to India's remarkable growth in defence exports, attributing it to policies that facilitate doing business, with the Defence Exim portal making export processes more efficient.

Earlier, Singh inaugurated Aero India 2025, Asia's premier aerospace event, describing it as a 'Mahakumbh' of courage and innovation. He praised the exhibition for showcasing India's prowess and underscored the necessity of a robust military apparatus to ensure peace and contribute positively to global security dynamics.

