Delhi High Court Calls for Unified App to Address Toilet Complaints

The Delhi High Court has proposed the development of a single app to efficiently process complaints regarding malfunctioning toilets in the city. The suggestion involves collaboration between the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to ensure all relevant agencies are on board.

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela of the Delhi High Court urged the city's civic bodies to convene a meeting to explore the feasibility of creating such an app. The court emphasized the importance of simplifying the complaint lodging process for citizens, expecting sincere efforts from the involved parties to devise a practical solution.

Despite the MCD's existence of an app for toilet-related grievances, the court highlighted the lack of public knowledge and directed the MCD to disseminate information through widespread channels. In parallel, the DDA announced the completion of an audit, while the NDMC was instructed to file a more detailed status report following court orders, amidst a PIL filed by the Jan Sewa Welfare Society demanding better maintenance and more public toilets in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)