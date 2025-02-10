Left Menu

Northern Railways Gears Up for Smooth MahaKumbh Pilgrimage

Northern Railways is preparing for the MahaKumbh Snan on February 12, ensuring smooth travel for devotees. Over 300 trains operated on February 9, monitored via CCTV at Prayagraj stations. CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay urged passengers to disregard train cancellation rumors to ensure seamless travel experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:17 IST
Northern Railways Gears Up for Smooth MahaKumbh Pilgrimage
Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Railways is making detailed arrangements ahead of the significant Snan on February 12, aimed at offering a seamless travel experience for MahaKumbh devotees. Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay reported that over 300 trains were operational on February 9, bolstered by surveillance through CCTV cameras and a control center at Prayagraj stations.

Speaking to ANI, Upadhyay emphasized that the entirety of Prayagraj's eight stations are primed to accommodate travelers, with more than 50 Northern Railway trains having been functional yesterday alone. Additionally, over 20 trains are in operation today. He advised passengers to dismiss rumors concerning alleged train cancellations, assuring that all necessary measures are in place to facilitate passenger comfort.

The CPRO highlighted the extensive infrastructure improvements undertaken at the stations, which include dedicated waiting enclosures for passengers. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw acknowledged the meticulous arrangements during his recent inspection at Prayagraj Railway Station. Maha Kumbh 2025, which launched on January 13, is expected to attract millions, setting attendance and participation records before concluding on February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025