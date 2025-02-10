Northern Railways Gears Up for Smooth MahaKumbh Pilgrimage

Northern Railways is making detailed arrangements ahead of the significant Snan on February 12, aimed at offering a seamless travel experience for MahaKumbh devotees. Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay reported that over 300 trains were operational on February 9, bolstered by surveillance through CCTV cameras and a control center at Prayagraj stations.

Speaking to ANI, Upadhyay emphasized that the entirety of Prayagraj's eight stations are primed to accommodate travelers, with more than 50 Northern Railway trains having been functional yesterday alone. Additionally, over 20 trains are in operation today. He advised passengers to dismiss rumors concerning alleged train cancellations, assuring that all necessary measures are in place to facilitate passenger comfort.

The CPRO highlighted the extensive infrastructure improvements undertaken at the stations, which include dedicated waiting enclosures for passengers. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw acknowledged the meticulous arrangements during his recent inspection at Prayagraj Railway Station. Maha Kumbh 2025, which launched on January 13, is expected to attract millions, setting attendance and participation records before concluding on February 26.

