Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Major Hooda Amid Health Concerns

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court has granted bail to Major (retired) Surendra Kumar Hooda, accused in multiple cases of cheating and criminal breach of trust dating back to 2016. The decision, handed down by Justice Subramonium Prasad, was influenced by the defendant's precarious health status.

Justice Prasad highlighted that the material evidence on record presented a chaotic situation with A N Buildwell's projects, but noted the absence of any substantive challenge to Hooda's medical condition. Consequently, the court permitted bail against a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh alongside two similar sureties.

The court's decision considered Hooda's age, now 82, and recent health complications, including a brain stroke and subsequent surgery. Meanwhile, the State's additional arguments for maintaining custody, citing financial misconduct allegations, were countered by Hooda's counsel, emphasizing the lack of evidence pointing to intentional malfeasance.

