Elliott Management's Strategic Play in Phillips 66

Elliott Investment Management has acquired a significant $2.5 billion stake in U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66. The activist investor is advocating for operational changes, including selling or spinning off Phillips 66's midstream business to enhance shareholder returns and improve stock performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 08:56 IST
Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has strategically established a stake exceeding $2.5 billion in Phillips 66, a major U.S. oil refiner. According to sources, Elliott intends to advocate for pivotal operational modifications aimed at increasing the company's stock value.

Elliott is reportedly urging Phillips 66 to consider selling or spinning off its midstream operations. This move follows the acceptance of a performance enhancement plan by Elliott last year, subsequent to their initial $1 billion investment in the company.

As one of Phillips 66's largest investors, Elliott is now pushing for additional changes to streamline operations, as concerns over board commitments remain unresolved. This latest investment reflects Elliott's continued strategy in advocating for corporate shifts across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

