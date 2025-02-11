Left Menu

Revolutionary Gene Technique Targets Fruit Flies, Boosts Agri-Sustainability

Researchers from the Zoological Survey of India and the University of Calcutta have developed a groundbreaking method to control fruit flies, which threaten global agriculture. By identifying unique genetic sites in fruit fly species, this technique enables precise pest control, reducing reliance on harmful pesticides.

In a groundbreaking development, scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) and the University of Calcutta have unveiled a novel method for controlling fruit flies, a serious threat to agriculture worldwide. The technique, detailed in a study published in 'BMC Genomics', identifies specific genetic sites in fruit fly species, offering a targeted approach to pest control.

This research, focusing on fruit flies in West Bengal, an agricultural hub, aims to protect crucial crops like pumpkins and cucumbers without the need for chemical pesticides. ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee highlighted the significance of this method in safeguarding agricultural communities dependent on farming for their livelihoods.

Experts emphasize that this precise method not only curtails economic losses but also promotes sustainable agricultural practices, aligning with global efforts to reduce pesticide use and enhance biodiversity. The work of researchers like Ankush Mitra and Dr. Madhusudan Das underscores the potential for these findings to revolutionize pest management strategies worldwide.

