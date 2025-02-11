Left Menu

Telangana Cheers for Beer: Price Hike After Supply Standoff

Telangana, India's top beer-consuming state, has permitted an increase in beer prices following a supply stoppage by United Breweries over pricing disputes. United Breweries, which controls 70% of the market, faced delays in approval for price hikes since 2019/20, impacting its finances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 11:54 IST
Telangana, known as India's top beer-consuming state, has announced a rise in beer prices starting Tuesday. This decision follows weeks of supply interruption by United Breweries, the Indian unit of Heineken, due to pricing disagreements.

Earlier in January, United Breweries, the maker of the popular 'Kingfisher' beer, halted supplies after facing delays in payment and unresolved government approvals for increased prices since 2019/20. The company holds a dominant 70% market share in the southern state.

In response to the government's revised order, all existing beer stocks are to be sold at new rates. The state's regulations and alcohol taxation significantly affect pricing, as Telangana purchases and distributes alcohol to retail stores. United Breweries' stock saw a marginal decline following the announcement.

