BP's Profits Plummet to Four-Year Low

BP reported a sharp decline in fourth-quarter profits, reaching the lowest point in four years with earnings of $1.17 billion. This drop was primarily attributed to weak margins affecting the company's refining operations.

The oil giant's net income, described as underlying replacement cost profit, fell considerably from $2.99 billion in the same period last year.

This significant decrease highlights the challenges faced by BP in maintaining profitability amidst fluctuating market conditions.

