BP's Profits Plummet to Four-Year Low

BP's fourth-quarter profit dropped significantly to $1.17 billion, marking the smallest earnings in four years due to weak margins impacting its refining business. The company's net income, known as underlying replacement cost profit, fell sharply from $2.99 billion the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:37 IST
BP reported a sharp decline in fourth-quarter profits, reaching the lowest point in four years with earnings of $1.17 billion. This drop was primarily attributed to weak margins affecting the company's refining operations.

The oil giant's net income, described as underlying replacement cost profit, fell considerably from $2.99 billion in the same period last year.

This significant decrease highlights the challenges faced by BP in maintaining profitability amidst fluctuating market conditions.

