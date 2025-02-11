BP's Profits Plummet to Four-Year Low
BP's fourth-quarter profit dropped significantly to $1.17 billion, marking the smallest earnings in four years due to weak margins impacting its refining business. The company's net income, known as underlying replacement cost profit, fell sharply from $2.99 billion the previous year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 12:37 IST
BP reported a sharp decline in fourth-quarter profits, reaching the lowest point in four years with earnings of $1.17 billion. This drop was primarily attributed to weak margins affecting the company's refining operations.
The oil giant's net income, described as underlying replacement cost profit, fell considerably from $2.99 billion in the same period last year.
This significant decrease highlights the challenges faced by BP in maintaining profitability amidst fluctuating market conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Perplexity AI's Bold Proposal: Merging with TikTok's US Business Amid Political Tensions
IIM Mumbai Launches Ashwin Mittal CoE for AI in Business
Lula's Health Restored: Back to Business
Gas Price Surge Hits Adani Total Gas Profit Margins
12 Must-Have AI Tools Revolutionizing Small Business Operations